Sanders presses NIH nominee on drug prices

Senate HELP Chair Bernie Sanders pressed President Biden's pick for NIH director Wednesday over her willingness to take new steps to lower drug prices — and didn't get many concrete answers.

Driving the news: At her confirmation hearing, Sanders questioned cancer doctor Monica Bertagnolli on whether she would include "reasonable pricing" clauses in NIH contracts, to prevent drugs developed with taxpayer money from having higher prices than in other developed countries.

Bertagnolli did not directly answer. "I will commit to working to make sure that the benefits of our research are affordable and available to all the American people," she said, adding that she couldn't give specifics.

Sanders pressed on, asking, "So you're not prepared to tell us that when taxpayers spend billions on a drug, they will not be asked to pay the highest prices in the world for what they paid for?"

Bertagnolli replied that she is committed to "make sure that affordable and accessible care is available," but again did not elaborate.

The other side: Ranking Member Bill Cassidy objected that such "reasonable pricing" clauses have been tried before and would have the effect of driving away needed collaboration between government and industry.

He also asked Bertagnolli whether she would use "march-in rights" to break the patent of a drug, another progressive priority to lower prices. She responded, "I cannot commit to any particular policy right now."

The bottom line: It's unclear whether Bertagnolli's answers will be enough to win over Sanders' support.

He told Axios after the hearing today that he does not yet know how he will vote on advancing the nomination. He said Bertagnolli is "obviously very intelligent" but that the question is whether she will bring about "long-needed changes" to lower drug prices.

The big picture: Much of the rest of the hearing delved into NIH research on matters including cancer and opioid use disorder.

Cassidy stressed the need for the agency to "rebuild the relationship with Congress and the public" that he said was damaged by the polarizing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also raised concerns with oversight of research using fetal tissue, to which Bertagnolli replied generally that she would uphold ethical research principles.

What's next: The committee will mark up the nomination Oct. 25.