What we're watching in the NIH hearing

President Biden's NIH director-designate Monica Bertagnolli has her big moment on Wednesday, when she goes before the Senate HELP Committee for her confirmation hearing.

Driving the news: Chairman Bernie Sanders eased off blocking consideration of the nomination over concern about lack of action on drug prices.

He agreed in September to schedule this hearing after the Biden administration moved to limit the price of a new monoclonal antibody from Regeneron.

But Sanders may want more. He said last month that he needed to meet with Bertagnolli to discuss what drug pricing actions she would be willing to take.

What they're saying: Sanders on Monday said he had met with her, but declined to go into detail. Asked if he got the commitments he was looking for, he noted the hearing is on Wednesday, adding, "Be patient."

The other side: From the GOP side of the aisle, HELP Ranking Member Bill Cassidy will be asking Bertagnolli about "her plan to address the eroded public trust in the NIH and the need to make the agency more transparent and accountable to Congress," according to a Cassidy spokesperson.