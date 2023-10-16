Scoop: Sanders eyeing hearing with drug companies

Senate HELP Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders is planning a hearing with drug company executives for December, according to industry sources.

Why it matters: The hearing would provide a forum for Sanders, long a leading foe of pharma, to increase the pressure over pharmaceutical prices.

Yes, but: It is not yet clear to what extent companies will agree to testify, and the hearing has not been officially announced.

A Sanders spokesperson did not respond to request for comment.

Catch up quick: Sanders signaled early this year he would use his chairmanship to turn up the heat on drugmakers, even releasing a video in which he said he would "take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry."