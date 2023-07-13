Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks introduced a bill Thursday that would make it easier for drug companies to submit applications for their birth control pills to be approved for over-the-counter use.

It's aimed at getting more OTC contraceptive pills on the market.

Details: The bill, the OTC Act of 2023, would require the FDA to issue detailed guidance on the review process for getting over-the-counter approval, which is a similar framework to how naloxone was approved for OTC use.

It's different from Miller-Meeks' 2022 OTC birth-control access bill, which focused on the FDA's priority review process.

Co-sponsors of the bill include seven other GOP women: Reps. Jen Kiggans, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Maria Salazar, Nicole Malliotakis, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Stephanie Bice and Young Kim.

The big picture: The bill was introduced on the same day that the FDA approved the first daily birth control pill that can be bought over the counter.

Of note: Although the bill likely faces an uphill battle in the House, it is notable that it's led by GOP women, signaling that some support exists within the Republican conference for birth control access in the wake of the Dobbs decision.