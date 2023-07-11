Education and the Workforce releases package for Wednesday markup

The House Education and the Workforce Committee has released the text of four bipartisan bills the panel plans to mark up Wednesday, including transparency requirements and new rules aimed at PBMs.

Why it matters: Without a lot of notice, the committee is moving ahead with a package that could have a reasonable chance of passing the full House, given its bipartisan support.

The markup is scheduled to start at 10:15am ET Wednesday.

Details: The four bills are:

A bill by committee chair Virginia Foxx and ranking member Bobby Scott to make sure insurers only pay claims to hospitals that have accurate billing practices.

A bill by Reps. Bob Good and Mark DeSaulnier to promote price transparency and provide oversight of PBM services.

A bill by Reps. Joe Courtney and Erin Houchin to strengthen compensation disclosure requirements for PBMs and third-party administrators.

A bill by Reps. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Mark Takano and Kathy Manning to make sure plan fiduciaries can access de-identified information about health claims.

Our thought bubble: Hospitals probably won't be happy that the billing practices legislation is sponsored by the chair and ranking member of the committee. It's not a sign that the bill will just go away.