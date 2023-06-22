Catch me up: Where abortion bills stand

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The anniversary of the Dobbs decision this Saturday prompted us to step back and look at the status of abortion bills this Congress.

House

Two anti-abortion measures passed during the second week of the session:

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would require providers to care for infants born after an attempted abortion, though such births are very rare.

A resolution condemned attacks on “pro-life facilities.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has also promised a House vote on a bill that would codify the Hyde Amendment, though it hasn't been scheduled yet.

House Republicans are also attaching anti-abortion riders to appropriations bills:

In last week's FDA-Ag Appropriations mark-up, a rider was included that would block the abortion pill mifepristone from being prescribed via telehealth and would return to in-person dispensing requirements.

There have also been other anti-abortion riders included in the House Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security appropriations bill.

And Labor-HHS traditionally renews the Hyde Amendment.

Senate

Democrats marked this week of the Dobbs anniversary by putting four bills on the Senate floor that would have protected women's right to contraception and access to abortions.

All failed, as expected, as Republicans blocked Democrats' efforts to approve them through unanimous consent.

Of note: Here are a few of the abortion and contraception-related bills in play to keep an eye on.