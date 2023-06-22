Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Catch me up: Where abortion bills stand

Victoria Knight
4 hours ago
The anniversary of the Dobbs decision this Saturday prompted us to step back and look at the status of abortion bills this Congress.

House

Two anti-abortion measures passed during the second week of the session:

House Republicans are also attaching anti-abortion riders to appropriations bills:

Senate

Democrats marked this week of the Dobbs anniversary by putting four bills on the Senate floor that would have protected women's right to contraception and access to abortions.

  • All failed, as expected, as Republicans blocked Democrats' efforts to approve them through unanimous consent.

Of note: Here are a few of the abortion and contraception-related bills in play to keep an eye on.

  • Right to Contraception Act Would ensure women have the right access to birth control. It passed the House last year with eight Republicans supporting it. But it was blocked in the Senate under the unanimous consent rule on Wednesday.
  • The three other bills Senate Democrats introduced on Wednesday but were blocked would have protected the ability to travel interstate for an abortion, made sure doctors can keep providing abortions safely, and safeguarded online health data.
