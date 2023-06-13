1 fun thing: Lunch with Michael Gaffin

We're back again with another lunch feature, this time with Smith-Free health lobbyist Michael Gaffin.

He recently sat down with Axios at Bobby Van's Grill to enjoy a Chinese chicken salad and chat about what he sees as Democrats' next moves for health care.

Gaffin is a senior vice president at Smith-Free and held several positions on the Hill, serving as a Senate HELP Committee staffer under Sen. Edward Kennedy and then-Rep. Rob Andrews' legislative director when the ACA was being written.

Democrats' next move on health care: Democrats accomplished their biggest health care policy goal in a decade, realistically last year, right? I mean getting the IRA done, including drug pricing reform in that bill is a massive legislative accomplishment. What's next?

One, I'm sure at some point, is broadening the field of drugs that can be negotiated through CMS.

[Two], if we're really talking about Democrats' No. 1 goal as a party at this point, it's the implementation of IRA and making sure that gets done prior to the 2024 election.

Longest night on the Hill: The mark-up of the ACA that was in Ed and Labor that went overnight.

We did shifts that night. I lived in Navy Yard, but at the time no one else lived there. I remember going home in the middle of night, taking a shower, and then going to the McDonald's, the only thing in Navy Yard, and bringing breakfast back for the rest of the staff that morning.

Rob [Andrews] was fortunate to be a subcommittee chair in George Miller's Education and Workforce Committee, because Chairman Miller was and is one of Nancy Pelosi's best friends .... [W]e had much broader jurisdiction over the ACA than I think any other iteration of the Education Labor Committee ever would have.

Best health care negotiator: Certainly most accomplished is Speaker Pelosi with an assist by Mr. [Wendell] Primus. You have the two most influential Democratic-led health care bills that were done both under very difficult circumstances.

If we're going to go old school and the Republican Party, I would go with Bill Thomas. I think he was tough, but fair. Had great staff and was as comfortable negotiating with Tom DeLay as he was [with] Ted Kennedy.

Health policy hill you'll die on: It's just my belief that for-profit health care isn't necessarily a bad thing. I mean, there are plenty of great examples of innovators in the health care space who've come from the for-profit side and changed delivery, access and care.

1 fun fact: As a big golfer, I was upset I wasn't on Golf Digest's list of top 100 golfers for 2023. I think the list was incomplete this year! (Gaffin has been previously listed on other top golf lists.)