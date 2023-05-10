It's a big week for PBMs on the Hill, and there's more than just the public testimony at HELP going on.

Officials from the PBMs Prime Therapeutics, Elixir Solutions, and MedImpact are in town this week meeting with congressional offices in both parties.

Why it matters: The meetings show the effort from PBMs to push back on the HELP Committee bill being marked up Thursday.

They're also trying to show there is more to their industry than just the three big players that are appearing before the committee.

What they're saying: "Legislation being considered by the HELP committee would strip away optionality in the market, bringing us to a one-size-fits all prescription drug benefit design, which only results in higher costs to plans and patients,” Chris DuPaul, chief operating officer at Elixir, said in a statement.

The other side: Backers of the PBM legislation say it's needed to shine a light on opaque PBM practices and ensure they are not skimming excessive savings off the top.