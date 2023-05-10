Exclusive: More PBMs fly in for a big week
It's a big week for PBMs on the Hill, and there's more than just the public testimony at HELP going on.
- Officials from the PBMs Prime Therapeutics, Elixir Solutions, and MedImpact are in town this week meeting with congressional offices in both parties.
Why it matters: The meetings show the effort from PBMs to push back on the HELP Committee bill being marked up Thursday.
- They're also trying to show there is more to their industry than just the three big players that are appearing before the committee.
What they're saying: "Legislation being considered by the HELP committee would strip away optionality in the market, bringing us to a one-size-fits all prescription drug benefit design, which only results in higher costs to plans and patients,” Chris DuPaul, chief operating officer at Elixir, said in a statement.
The other side: Backers of the PBM legislation say it's needed to shine a light on opaque PBM practices and ensure they are not skimming excessive savings off the top.