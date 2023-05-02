The end of COVID-19 provider waivers

Congress hasn't moved to extend most provider waivers that will expire at the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, concerning some providers as the May 11 end date approaches.

Why it matters: Other priorities have taken center stage on the Hill in recent months, but some providers worry about returning to normal operations after more than three years.

The backstory: Congress previously extended Medicare telehealth and Hospital-at-Home flexibilities beyond the public health emergency, but a slew of other temporary policies will go away when the PHE ends.

Providers have asked for continued flexibility on policies including long-term care hospital reimbursement, requirements for discharges to nursing homes, virtual supervision of resident physicians, expiring telehealth codes and critical access hospital operations, lobbyists told Axios.

CMS put out a list of frequently asked questions last Thursday confirming that the nursing home three-day waiver, telehealth home care for hospice patients and other flexibilities will end after May 11.

What they're saying: For many long-term care hospitals, losing reimbursement flexibility "means that patients that we've been able to care for over the past three and a half years may not have access to our level of care," said April Myers, senior vice president of post-acute operations at Community Hospital Corp.

Myers said her colleagues have talked with lawmakers over the last couple of weeks about extending the waiver, and reception has been positive.

Reps. Terri Sewell and Jason Smith introduced a bill to continue the payment flexibility for long-term care hospitals last year, but haven’t yet reintroduced the bill in the 118th Congress.

Where it stands: Lawmakers aren’t opposed to keeping more pandemic-era waivers around — but they haven’t made it a priority to do so.

"We have had some discussion" on extending provider flexibilities beyond the PHE, Rep. Brett Guthrie, chair of the Energy and Commerce health care subcommittee, told Axios in a hallway interview.

"We've had a difficult time getting information from the executive branch," he added. "We'll see what they do, and then we'll see what we think they need statutory authority with."

CMS hasn't reached out to ask for additional authority related to pandemic waivers since the announcement of the PHE's end date, an E&C spokesman clarified.

Sen. Ron Wyden also told Axios he will "do everything I can to build as much flexibility in the public health" system as possible.

The big question: Is there time for Congress to extend anything before May 11?

"Not before May the 11th," Guthrie said. "I wish I had a better picture for it. But we're not ignoring it."

In the meantime, providers and their lobbyists have turned to administration officials to ask for enforcement discretion on some pandemic-era policies.

"We're going to have to provide a little bit of grace as entities re-adjust to the new normal," said Soumi Saha, vice president of government relations for Premier.

Between the lines: Hospitals in particular have had to focus their advocacy energy elsewhere this year as lawmakers ramp up scrutiny of their competition and transparency.

"For those hospitals that are really dependent on, operationally, what those waivers have done for them ... they're the ones who are going to keep focusing on that. But I think for the trade associations, their attention has been diverted in the short term," one lobbyist told Axios.

Congress has been occupied with other priorities, too. The debt limit ate up energy in the House, and discussions about COVID-19 this year have primarily been about virus origins — not impact on providers.

"They've moved on," said Federation of American Hospitals CEO Chip Kahn.

What's next: FAH's membership isn't too concerned about waivers, Kahn said. But he does worry about what could happen if another major crisis hits the health care system.