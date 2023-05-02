The end of COVID-19 provider waivers
Congress hasn't moved to extend most provider waivers that will expire at the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, concerning some providers as the May 11 end date approaches.
Why it matters: Other priorities have taken center stage on the Hill in recent months, but some providers worry about returning to normal operations after more than three years.
The backstory: Congress previously extended Medicare telehealth and Hospital-at-Home flexibilities beyond the public health emergency, but a slew of other temporary policies will go away when the PHE ends.
- Providers have asked for continued flexibility on policies including long-term care hospital reimbursement, requirements for discharges to nursing homes, virtual supervision of resident physicians, expiring telehealth codes and critical access hospital operations, lobbyists told Axios.
- CMS put out a list of frequently asked questions last Thursday confirming that the nursing home three-day waiver, telehealth home care for hospice patients and other flexibilities will end after May 11.
What they're saying: For many long-term care hospitals, losing reimbursement flexibility "means that patients that we've been able to care for over the past three and a half years may not have access to our level of care," said April Myers, senior vice president of post-acute operations at Community Hospital Corp.
- Myers said her colleagues have talked with lawmakers over the last couple of weeks about extending the waiver, and reception has been positive.
- Reps. Terri Sewell and Jason Smith introduced a bill to continue the payment flexibility for long-term care hospitals last year, but haven’t yet reintroduced the bill in the 118th Congress.
Where it stands: Lawmakers aren’t opposed to keeping more pandemic-era waivers around — but they haven’t made it a priority to do so.
- "We have had some discussion" on extending provider flexibilities beyond the PHE, Rep. Brett Guthrie, chair of the Energy and Commerce health care subcommittee, told Axios in a hallway interview.
- "We've had a difficult time getting information from the executive branch," he added. "We'll see what they do, and then we'll see what we think they need statutory authority with."
- CMS hasn't reached out to ask for additional authority related to pandemic waivers since the announcement of the PHE's end date, an E&C spokesman clarified.
- Sen. Ron Wyden also told Axios he will "do everything I can to build as much flexibility in the public health" system as possible.
The big question: Is there time for Congress to extend anything before May 11?
- "Not before May the 11th," Guthrie said. "I wish I had a better picture for it. But we're not ignoring it."
- In the meantime, providers and their lobbyists have turned to administration officials to ask for enforcement discretion on some pandemic-era policies.
- "We're going to have to provide a little bit of grace as entities re-adjust to the new normal," said Soumi Saha, vice president of government relations for Premier.
Between the lines: Hospitals in particular have had to focus their advocacy energy elsewhere this year as lawmakers ramp up scrutiny of their competition and transparency.
- "For those hospitals that are really dependent on, operationally, what those waivers have done for them ... they're the ones who are going to keep focusing on that. But I think for the trade associations, their attention has been diverted in the short term," one lobbyist told Axios.
- Congress has been occupied with other priorities, too. The debt limit ate up energy in the House, and discussions about COVID-19 this year have primarily been about virus origins — not impact on providers.
- "They've moved on," said Federation of American Hospitals CEO Chip Kahn.
What's next: FAH's membership isn't too concerned about waivers, Kahn said. But he does worry about what could happen if another major crisis hits the health care system.
- "We have to focus on and accentuate the kinds of things that during the pandemic proved to be worth instituting," he said.
- Post-PHE, Premier plans to collect data on how flexibilities — and the end of them — affect hospitals, and then bring that to officials to advocate for the policies after they've expired.
- Premier has also asked regulators to create a playbook of flexibilities that can be instantly implemented during a future public health emergency. The policy might fit in the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act reauthorization coming up this year, Saha said.