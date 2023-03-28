What we're hearing: Biden and COVID origins law
"[W]hat's his legal authority for doing a redaction after he signs a bill? ... Because it depends on how much he redacts. He could redact so much that it's insignificant. I'm not sure he can do that."— Rep. Morgan Griffith, chair of the Energy and Commerce Oversight subcommittee, on the prospect that President Biden could redact information when declassifying material on COVID's origins
"I think that I would want as much unredacted or not redacted as possible, without compromising our sources and methods and putting lives in danger."— Rep. Raul Ruiz, ranking member of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic