Seventy-five new members joined the House this year, and many are eager to weigh in on health policy.

To help you out with all the new faces on the Hill, here's a list of freshmen we're watching on health care.

Republicans

Rich McCormick is an emergency room doctor and the only new member of the GOP Doctors Caucus this Congress (he's also serving on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis).

is an emergency room doctor and the only new member of the GOP Doctors Caucus this Congress (he's also serving on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis). John James introduced a bill this month that would exclude Medicare and Social Security from debt limit discussions.

introduced a bill this month that would exclude Medicare and Social Security from debt limit discussions. Jen Kiggans worked as a geriatric nurse practitioner in long-term care and nursing facilities, as well as in a private practice.

worked as a geriatric nurse practitioner in long-term care and nursing facilities, as well as in a private practice. Juan Ciscomani is the only new member with a spot on the Appropriations Committee’s Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee.

is the only new member with a spot on the Appropriations Committee’s Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee. Marcus Molinaro introduced legislation to have HHS create a database of information on health care and other support services for people with disabilities, modeled after a program he started in his New York county.

introduced legislation to have HHS create a database of information on health care and other support services for people with disabilities, modeled after a program he started in his New York county. Russell Fry, Anna Paulina Luna, Nick Langworthy and Eric Burlison serve on the majority side of the Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services.

Democrats

Yadira Caraveo is a pediatrician with a history of health policy wins — she worked to pass legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs during her time in the Colorado state legislature.

is a pediatrician with a history of health policy wins — she worked to pass legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs during her time in the Colorado state legislature. Don Davis helped relaunch the State Medicaid Expansion Caucus and has already given a floor speech about expanding access to health care.

helped relaunch the State Medicaid Expansion Caucus and has already given a floor speech about expanding access to health care. Sydney Kamlager-Dove introduced a bipartisan bill to ensure quality care for incarcerated pregnant people.

Jill Tokuda serves on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. She wants to highlight how COVID-19 has affected rural and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities, her office told Axios.

serves on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. She wants to highlight how COVID-19 has affected rural and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities, her office told Axios. Becca Balint, Summer Lee and Jasmine Crockett are on the minority side of the Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services.

are on the minority side of the Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services. Robert Garcia does it all: He's serving on both the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and the Oversight Health Care and Financial Services Subcommittee. Pandemic preparedness and ensuring affordable care are his health priorities, his office said.

Who else should be on this list? Let us know which new members have caught your eye!

