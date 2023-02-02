What we're hearing: Bill Cassidy's priorities

Sen. Bill Cassidy sat down with Peter, Maya, Victoria and Caitlin Owens as he prepared to take his new position as top Republican on the Senate HELP Committee.

Here are some pieces of the conversation that jumped out to us.

On working with Bernie Sanders on the nursing shortage: "[I] absolutely want to work with him. But I don't want to just throw money at a problem or throw policy at a problem, I want to know what the issue is."

On his 2019 STAT article exploring ways to pay for gene therapies, like the "Netflix" subscription model: "I really couldn't get traction on that. And so it's been kind of a frustration. So one thing I'm looking forward to [in] this position is now I get some traction, just because I'm now the ranking member."

On whether he supports President Biden's push to cap insulin at $35 in the private market: "Of course the headline sounds good, but [there are] details which you have to be concerned about." (He did not directly say no, but said the real issue is the rebate system.)

On his health care cost priorities: "Surprise medical billing oversight, number one. Number two, price transparency."