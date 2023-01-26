Drug companies brace for Bernie

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders has long made no secret that he thinks drug companies and health insurers are ripping off Americans. But now he's a chairman.

Why it matters: Sanders has signaled an early focus on drug prices in particular, and drug companies are bracing for some contentious hearings.

"I have no doubt there will be tough hearings with people from industry being forced to testify, subpoenaed to testify, etc.," a pharmaceutical industry source said. "And I think that's going to be a real challenge."

What they're saying: Sanders told Axios in a brief hallway interview this week that he does plan to have HELP Committee hearings on drug prices.

Asked specifically if that will include calling drug company executives to testify, Sanders said: "We're working on a strategy right now that will be very aggressive."

Sanders has already set the tone for his chairmanship with a Fox News op-ed saying "greedy pharma rips off Americans."

Sanders allies say it is little secret that he wants to press pharmaceutical executives. "I think very near the first order of business for Bernie Sanders at HELP is calling these corporations to account," said Alex Lawson, executive director of the progressive group Social Security Works.

Lawson said he expects Sanders to send letters to drug companies with questions before calling hearings.

"It doesn't take reading tea leaves to think that Sanders will want to do that," Sen. Bill Cassidy, the top Republican on HELP, said of drug company hearings. "If he calls them in, I have questions," he added.

Between the lines: The important upside for industry is that with a divided Congress, Sanders has basically no ability to get his most sweeping ideas signed into law at the moment. What he will have is the use of the bully pulpit and the public relations battle.

"We’re seeing companies intensify their proactive education and advocacy efforts, while also preparing to deal with fresh attacks from the senator," said a consultant who works with pharmaceutical companies.

The consultant added that there is hope that other parts of the supply chain, like PBMs, take some of the hits too, given their role in what patients actually pay at the pharmacy counter.

Lori Reilly, chief operating officer at PhRMA, said they are "preparing for anything and everything" when asked about Sanders as chairman.

She said they had not heard directly from him about hearings, but "my assumption is he will be having hearings on that, and our companies have testified before and we've testified before, so I wouldn't be surprised if that happens."

PhRMA spokesman Brian Newell said in a statement that "we can’t ignore the real drivers of health care spending or middlemen who are shifting costs onto people at the pharmacy."

While Sanders has put his early focus on drug companies, the Medicare for All proponent is certainly no fan of health insurers either. But one health insurance industry executive said they hope to work with him on a shared foe: high drug prices.

"Sen. Sanders certainly has his point of view," David Merritt, a senior vice president at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, told reporters this week. "I do think we can find some common ground on the need to reform the prescription drug industry."

The bottom line: Sanders is getting ready for a fight.