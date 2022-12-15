There’s no deal yet, but here’s how things are looking at this hour after talking to aides and lobbyists.

The end-of-the-day deadline may be a bit optimistic, Rep. Kevin Brady told Victoria this afternoon: “I think that’s a pretty tight timetable, but hopefully these final decisions get made today.”

1) Medicaid. The Medicaid offset we've written about is now looking more likely to make it into the omnibus, though nothing is finalized.

One option being discussed is for redeterminations of Medicaid eligibility to begin again in April and occur over 14 months, meaning that there would not be a steep cliff with lots of people being kicked off all at once.

Democratic priorities like expanding Medicaid postpartum coverage are likely to make it in, too, if this comes together.

2) Provider cuts. This was still in flux today, and the amount of payment cuts that might be stopped are able to be dialed up or down depending on the amount of money available. But one leading option is averting 2 percentage points of the 4.5% physician cut.

3) Diagnostic tests. We told you Tuesday that the VALID Act is in the mix. But the policy, aimed at modernizing a patchwork of diagnostic testing oversight at FDA, is facing an uphill climb to make it into the package.

Academic medical centers were not won over by changes floated last week and are concerned about new regulations they view as burdensome. The lack of support there is making it tough going for the bill to make it in.

4) Telehealth. We’re still hearing that one- to two-year extensions of the flexibilities associated with the PHE are being considered.

There’s also talk there could be language compelling the Drug Enforcement Administration to create a special registry for telehealth providers to prescribe controlled substances, something that was supposed to be established under a 2018 law, but still hasn't been.

5) Puerto Rico Medicaid: It seems pretty likely that Puerto Rico’s FMAP levels will be kept at 76%, as we reported Tuesday. But whether a multiyear deal can happen to help fund the island’s Medicaid program, and prevent dealing with the cliff again next year, still seems to be up in the air.

6) Pandemics: Nothing new since Peter wrote about Sen. Richard Burr's push for the PREVENT Pandemics Act on Wednesday. It still faces a tough road.

Go deeper:

Scoop: Medicaid emergency coverage in play