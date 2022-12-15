Committees aiming for health agreement in principle today

Committees in both chambers are aiming to have agreements in principle on all of the health care items for the omnibus by the end of Thursday, congressional aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: It's getting close to the last chance for advocates and industry groups to make their final push to get their priorities.

Yes, but: Congress is famous for missing deadlines, and there's no deal yet, so this timeline could slip, but it's a sign that things are getting close.