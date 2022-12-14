Burr's lame-duck pandemic bill push

Here's one more candidate for a health care rider to keep your eye on. Sen. Richard Burr is making a final push to get the PREVENT Pandemics Act over the finish line before he retires, and he says he doesn't just want pieces.

Why it matters: The pandemic preparedness bill is in play to make it into the omnibus this month, but House Republicans are not on the same page as Burr, making the effort tough.

What they're saying: When a reporter asked Burr on Tuesday afternoon if there were sections he would prioritize if the bill had to be broken up, he shot back, "Which one of them would you [pull out]? You either want protection or you don't."

But Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers noted that the House did not go through a committee process on the measure.

"It's just more challenging when the House hasn't had markups or committee members haven't had the chance to really hear the details," she said Tuesday. (She made the same point about the VALID Act on diagnostic testing, which we wrote about Tuesday.)

Still, Burr said that "we're making progress," though he acknowledged there was no deal on it yet. "We're negotiating everything that we hope will be in the bill," he said.

Details: The bill includes creating a 9/11 Commission-style task force to examine the COVID-19 response, making the CDC director Senate-confirmable, and measures to improve public health data.

It's also still possible that pieces of the bill could end up in the omnibus, but that's clearly not thrilling Burr.

Sen. Patty Murray is also pushing for the bill, saying last week that it would show "we are taking the lessons of this pandemic seriously."

Between the lines: What the bill doesn't do is provide major new funding for the COVID-19 response, despite the Biden administration's request. But Republicans have resisted those requests for months, and there's no sign they're changing their minds.

The bottom line: The PREVENT Pandemics Act, given its bipartisan backing, is Congress' best chance of enacting at least some legislation in the area of pandemic preparedness, even if it's far from everything that public health advocates would want.