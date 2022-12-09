MedPAC wants pay boost for docs and hospitals
Get excited, hospitals and clinicians! MedPAC wants Congress to increase the sectors' 2o24 Medicare payment rates.
Why it matters: If Congress decides not to do that, CMS has to make the updates according to current law — leading to another year of providers running to Congress to ask for relief from Medicare cuts after the fact.
- Commissioners hashed out draft payment recommendations for providers in a marathon two-day meeting this week. We listened to all ~10 hours of discussion and summed it up for you.
Driving the news: MedPAC looks poised to recommend that Congress increase Medicare payment to hospitals by 1% over what the law prescribes.
- Commissioners generally support asking Congress to give an extra increase to safety-net hospitals on top of that.
- MedPAC is also likely to recommend a pay boost for clinicians paid through the physician fee schedule and larger increases for providers caring for low-income traditional Medicare patients. (Current law offers no update to providers paid through the fee schedule.)
Between the lines: MedPAC doesn't often recommend pay increases for hospitals or clinicians. Rising input costs factored into the 2024 draft recommendations, staff said during the meeting.
- But increasing Medicare payments requires new Medicare spending. That's a tough sell in Congress as the Medicare Part A trust fund approaches insolvency.
The other side: Skilled nursing facilities face a less rosy outlook. MedPAC's draft recommendation asks Congress to cut Medicare base payments for SNFs by 3% in 2024, relative to 2023 rates.
- Commissioners acknowledged that the nursing home industry has been through a tough couple of years. But they largely supported the recommendation, given MedPAC's mandate to examine access to care, quality of care, availability of capital, and provider costs in the sector.
- "We are certainly not signaling that the sector is healthy long term," MedPAC chair Michael Chernew said during the meeting. "We are doing a much more prescribed exercise that we do across the board."
Details: MedPAC also discussed Medicare payment recommendations for other provider types at the meeting.
- Home health: Congress should decrease base pay by 7%.
- Inpatient rehabilitation facilities: Congress should decrease base pay by 3%.
- Outpatient dialysis centers: Congress should update base pay by current law, which amounts to a roughly 1.5% increase.
- Hospice: Congress should update base pay by current law, but also wage-adjust the aggregate cap each hospice provider can receive and reduce it by 20%.
What's next: MedPAC will vote on the recommendations in January after staff makes some changes based on commissioner feedback. MedPAC will then submit official recommendations to Congress in March.
- "We try and make the best recommendations we can," Chernew said during Thursday's MedPAC session. "Will [Congress] do it? There's a lot of issues that they face, and I'm not going to hesitate to speculate on how this would all play out."