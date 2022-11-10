Read these two quotes and tell us what you think Republicans will do on Medicare next year.

“The only way we will ever address the debt is to address those issues.”

— — Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, on entitlements

“President Biden mentioned us and Medicare and when he says that, I said, ‘I've been in all these meetings, nobody's mentioned doing Medicare' ... It would be difficult to do major reform with Joe Biden in the White House.”

— Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky, top Republican on Energy and Commerce health subcommittee

The bottom line: They're not getting anything done on Medicare next year.