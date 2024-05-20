Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Private equity buyouts of fintech companies are back on the rise, a PitchBook report shows.

Why it matters: More companies will be exited via M&A or buyouts, even if IPOs command the bigger dollar signs and headlines.

By the numbers: Private equity firms announced buyout deals with 16 U.S. or Canadian fintech companies in the first quarter of the year. That's the highest since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Zooming in: PitchBook's calculations included Frazier Healthcare Partners' acquisition of RevSpring, Accel-KKR's acquisition of Accertify from American Express, and General Atlantic's majority investment in Plusgrade.

Context: Private equity firms completed over 2,000 buyout deals last year, according to a Bain & Co. report.

Hampered by the volatile public markets, about 1,429 IPOs were launched globally in the same period, per S&P Global.

The big picture: This bounceback in private equity buyouts isn't a fintech-only phenomenon. PE firms are seeing greener shoots across multiple industries and finding more middle-ground in pricing negotiations.