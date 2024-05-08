Even after a recent post-earnings dip, shares of BNPL company Affirm are up roughly 175% over the last year.
Why it matters: Private market valuations tend to follow public market valuations.
Context: Shares of Affirm slipped by 6% Wednesday, after Affirm reported that revenue grew 51%, to $576 million, in the quarter ending March 2024. Its net loss shrank 35%, to $133.9 million, in the quarter.
It's also expecting revenue of between $585 million and $605 million for the next quarter.
Stunning stat: Returns on shares of Affirm have beaten out the ballyhooed bitcoin rally over the last year, with Affirm up 176% compared with bitcoin's 124%.
Though it hasn't quite beaten the crypto token from their respective post-pandemic lows. Bitcoin is up about 295% since its November 2022 slump, while Affirm is up 270% since its December 2022 trough.
What we're watching: Consumer lending has been among the sectors to lose favor among investors post-ZIRP, but investors continue betting on both public and private plays.