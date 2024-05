Share on email (opens in new window)

The second-largest credit card issuer, American Express, doesn't have an appetite for mega-acquisitions, CEO Stephen Squeri told a roomful of reporters Tuesday. Why it matters: Capital One agreed to acquire Discover for $35.3 billion this year, with JPMorgan reportedly among the suitors. American Express is not pursing a similar route.

What they're saying: "We're not looking at transformative acquisitions," Squeri said when asked whether greater scrutiny on bank tie-ups has affected the company's M&A strategy.

"So we're not going under the same scrutiny as Discover and Capital One," he continued.

Catch up quick: The company has historically focused on what Squeri describes as smaller, "bolt-on" acquisitions.

Its 2019 acquisition of Kabbage helped the company expand in the SMB space. That deal was reportedly valued around $850 million.

It acquired Resy the same year for a reported $200 million

Last year, American Express acquired payments automation business Nipendo for an undisclosed sum, growing the credit card giant's B2B business. Nipendo previously raised $12 million from investors including Horizons Ventures, per PitchBook.

By the numbers: American Express is valued at about $167 billion.