Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios
UniCredit is weighing an acquisition of private equity-backed Banking as a Service provider Vodeno, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: Financial institutions are circling cloud-based banking platforms as a way to digitize their operations and extend services to third-party providers.
Context: Vodeno operates a cloud-based platform for retail and banking institutions to offer services like buy now, pay later (BNPL), debit, merchant financing and payments.
Meanwhile, UniCredit is a pan-European commercial bank serving more than 15 million customers across Italy, Germany, and Central and Eastern Europe.
State of play: Consolidation continues in the Banking as a Service sector, which has seen several acquisitions over the last 12 months.