UniCredit is weighing an acquisition of private equity-backed Banking as a Service provider Vodeno, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: Financial institutions are circling cloud-based banking platforms as a way to digitize their operations and extend services to third-party providers.

Context: Vodeno operates a cloud-based platform for retail and banking institutions to offer services like buy now, pay later (BNPL), debit, merchant financing and payments.

Warburg Pincus acquired the Polish fintech in early 2018 for an estimated €475 million, according to Pitchbook.

Other backers include NatWest Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Meanwhile, UniCredit is a pan-European commercial bank serving more than 15 million customers across Italy, Germany, and Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the report, UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel is seeking to streamline his firm's operations through investments in digitalization and technology.

State of play: Consolidation continues in the Banking as a Service sector, which has seen several acquisitions over the last 12 months.