A U.S. judge ruled Thursday that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX could sell its stake in buzzy AI startup Anthropic. Why it matters: After ballooning in valuation since FTX's initial investment, the Anthropic sale could add over $1 billion to the bankruptcy estate's coffers.

Driving the news: In a Feb. 22 hearing, Delaware Bankruptcy Court Judge John Dorsey approved FTX's plans to sell its shares in Anthropic after the bankruptcy estate reached a compromise with a group of customers who initially opposed the sale.

Catch up quick: Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried invested $500 million into Anthropic in October 2021, which now amounts to a 7.84% stake.

FTX originally attempted to sell the stake last summer but paused the sale, and Google agreed to invest up to $2 billion in the AI company three months later.

Now, those shares could be worth more than $1 billion, as Anthropic is reportedly raising another round that could value it at $18.4 billion.

Friction point: Some FTX customers opposed the sale, arguing that the company did not own the shares because they were purchased with funds embezzled from customer deposits.

However, they agreed to allow the plan to go forward if they could claim FTX customers own any money generated from the sale.

The bottom line: FTX says it will add the proceeds from the Anthropic sale to the $6.4 billion it already has banked, and it expects to repay all customers in full by the end of the bankruptcy process.