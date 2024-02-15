Short seller Hindenburg goes after Temenos

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Capital IQ; Chart: Axios Visuals Short seller Hindenburg Research has found a new target: Temenos. Why it matters: Shares of the banking software company shed 26.5% in trading Thursday morning after Hindenburg, which has gone after Block and Icahn Enterprises, unveiled a scathing report.

Zoom in: The report accuses Temenos of manipulated earnings and "major" accounting irregularities.

Citing litigation records and conversations with unnamed, former Temenos executives, Hindenburg alleges the company funded the purchase of its own software in 2021.

That year, Mbanq signed a deal to buy $20 million in software and services from Temenos. Hindenburg alleges that Temenos made a convertible note investment of around the same size into Mbanq at the same time — without which Mbanq could not buy its services.

By the numbers: The market capitalization of Temenos now rests around CHF 4.7 billion ($5.3 billion), after having hit a one-year high of around CHF 6.4 billion ($7.3 billion) in January.

The bottom line: Temenos is under pressure to make serious changes.

It sought private equity buyers in early 2023 after prior talks fell apart over pricing. Reports indicated that EQT, Permira, Nordic Capital, KKR and Thoma Bravo were considered potential suitors.

Activist shareholders have also hauled the company over the coals, with former CEO Max Chuard resigning in January 2023.

Temenos did not respond to a request for comment by press time.