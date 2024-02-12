Warburg Pincus reportedly seeks $2.5b for next financial fund

Warburg Pincus plans to raise $2.5 billion for its next financial sector fund, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Why it matters: Financial services and technology were two of the most active sectors for private equity last year, per data from EY.

Context: Public market investors have gotten more bullish about private equity this year, in part due to hopes that interest rates have topped out.

Shares of KKR and Apollo are each up 20% year to date.

Blackstone has lagged — largely flat in the same period — though it has beaten the S&P 500 over the last 12 months.

Between the lines: Warburg Pincus, which has more than $83 billion under management, has generally kept its financial fund sizes consistent, while others in the industry have aggressively amped up their targets over time.

It's second financial sector fund raised $2.6 billion in 2021; its first raised $2.5 billion in 2017.

Its financial investments include Varo, IntraFi and Fetch Pet Insurance.

Warburg Pincus declined to comment.