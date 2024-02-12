Warburg Pincus reportedly seeks $2.5b for next financial fund
2 hours ago
Warburg Pincus plans to raise $2.5 billion for its next financial sector fund, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.
Why it matters: Financial services and technology were two of the most active sectors for private equity last year, per data from EY.
Context: Public market investors have gotten more bullish about private equity this year, in part due to hopes that interest rates have topped out.
- Shares of KKR and Apollo are each up 20% year to date.
- Blackstone has lagged — largely flat in the same period — though it has beaten the S&P 500 over the last 12 months.
Between the lines: Warburg Pincus, which has more than $83 billion under management, has generally kept its financial fund sizes consistent, while others in the industry have aggressively amped up their targets over time.
- It's second financial sector fund raised $2.6 billion in 2021; its first raised $2.5 billion in 2017.
- Its financial investments include Varo, IntraFi and Fetch Pet Insurance.
Warburg Pincus declined to comment.