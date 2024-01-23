Blockchain and lending startup Figure Technologies is seeking U.S. regulatory approval to issue an interest-bearing stablecoin.

Why it matters: If successful, the move would create a new class of stablecoin.

Details: Figure subsidiary Figure Certificate Co. filed a draft registration statement with the SEC in October seeking to register the stablecoin as "face amount" fixed-income securities.

Figure's offering would be redeemable at 1 cent per certificate, unlike most stablecoins, which are pegged at a fixed value of $1 each.

It would accrue interest daily and be paid out monthly to stablecoin holders.

That interest would be derived from reserves, which would include fixed-income securities, commercial paper and corporate debt.

Between the lines: The offering is positioned as a yield-bearing alternative to established stablecoins in the U.S., which are primarily used for transaction settlements or asset transfers.

According to the filing, purchasers may be "interested in an instrument that provides yield backed by highly-liquid, investment-grade assets that can be held in a digital format, liquidated on short notice and used in peer-to-peer transactions."

Zoom out: Though multiple interest-bearing stablecoins exist outside the U.S., many issuers have avoided the market for fear of being regulated as securities by the SEC.

If approved, Figure hopes to make the stablecoin available to both retail and institutional investors in the U.S.

Yes, but: The chances of approval are uncertain, particularly with a securities regulator that has been reluctant to allow blockchain-based securities to come to market.

State of play: Bloomberg reports that Figure's digital asset arm, Figure Markets, is seeking to raise $50 million at a valuation of $250 million, with Jump Crypto potentially as a lead investor.