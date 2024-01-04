Apple's QR patent win

Through a petition with The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, Apple was able to get much of a Fintiv patent around debit payments via QR codes invalidated. Why it matters: The win this week comes after another patent kerfuffle briefly barred the company from selling its Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S.

Context: Apple has notched a number of gains in this battle since Fintiv first filed a lawsuit against Apple in a federal court in December 2018. It it, Fintiv alleged that features of the Apple Wallet infringed on its mobile wallet patents.

Texas federal judge Alan D. Albright tossed the patent suit in the middle of last year.

Details: Apple, an experienced player in the realm of patent law, convinced PTAB that 18 of the patent's 21 claims are "unpatentable."

The three claims still under patent deal with the time of day when a payment was initiated, and which debit network would be selected as a result.

Of note: Apple's battle for the Apple Watch still is not over, though the company won a pause roughly a week after the ban, allowing it to resume sales of the wearables.