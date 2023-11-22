Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Seed-stage venture capital hasn't been immune to downturn

Nov 22, 2023

Itxaso del Palacio, general partner, Notion; Zach Coelius, founder, Coelius Capital; Lucinda Shen, Fintech Deals reporter, Axios. (Photo By Tyler Miller/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

Investors are demanding more due diligence and proof of a track record, even from red-hot seed-stage companies, panelists said onstage last week in Portugal.

Why it matters: The heavier hand comes amid the perception that seed-stage startups have largely gotten a free pass from VCs in an otherwise down market. They haven't.

Driving the news: Venture investors across the board are showing more caution and scrutiny, amping up the time spent on new investments.

The big picture: Investors are increasingly flocking to deals where the founding team graduated from a notable unicorn, or where the company's head successfully led another business before.

  • These names have bid up prices paid across the seed stage. Q3 median seed valuations have risen above peak 2021 figures, per Pitchbook data.

Between the lines: Absent that history, would-be entrepreneurs need stronger numbers, panelists said last week.

  • "The rule of thumb I've seen is: If you're not someone who's coming out of a well-known shop or if you haven't been a founder before, you need to basically have a set of metrics that's one stage later than you would have raised," Zach Coelius of Coelius Capital said onstage at Web Summit.

Zoom out: This increased due diligence is trickling down from LPs, who are scrutinizing each instance in which a fund seeks capital for a new investment.

  • Notion Capital general partner Itxaso del Palacio said onstage that limited partners have become pricklier when a venture firm brings an idea outside their expertise.
  • "They're definitely questioning it much more now," she says. "They want to get the returns that were promised to them."

Of note: With longer lead times and heavier scrutiny, the age of seed-stage startups getting funding is rising.

  • Companies at seed-stage are at a decade-high 2.7 years old, up from 2.5 last year, per Pitchbook.
