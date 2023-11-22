Seed-stage venture capital hasn't been immune to downturn

Share on email (opens in new window)

Itxaso del Palacio, general partner, Notion; Zach Coelius, founder, Coelius Capital; Lucinda Shen, Fintech Deals reporter, Axios. (Photo By Tyler Miller/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

Investors are demanding more due diligence and proof of a track record, even from red-hot seed-stage companies, panelists said onstage last week in Portugal. Why it matters: The heavier hand comes amid the perception that seed-stage startups have largely gotten a free pass from VCs in an otherwise down market. They haven't.

Driving the news: Venture investors across the board are showing more caution and scrutiny, amping up the time spent on new investments.

The big picture: Investors are increasingly flocking to deals where the founding team graduated from a notable unicorn, or where the company's head successfully led another business before.

These names have bid up prices paid across the seed stage. Q3 median seed valuations have risen above peak 2021 figures, per Pitchbook data.

Between the lines: Absent that history, would-be entrepreneurs need stronger numbers, panelists said last week.

"The rule of thumb I've seen is: If you're not someone who's coming out of a well-known shop or if you haven't been a founder before, you need to basically have a set of metrics that's one stage later than you would have raised," Zach Coelius of Coelius Capital said onstage at Web Summit.

Zoom out: This increased due diligence is trickling down from LPs, who are scrutinizing each instance in which a fund seeks capital for a new investment.

Notion Capital general partner Itxaso del Palacio said onstage that limited partners have become pricklier when a venture firm brings an idea outside their expertise.

"They're definitely questioning it much more now," she says. "They want to get the returns that were promised to them."

Of note: With longer lead times and heavier scrutiny, the age of seed-stage startups getting funding is rising.