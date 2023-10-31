Investors and founders are still disagreeing on valuations nearly two years after the fintech funding slowdown began, keeping late-stage dealmaking and down rounds relatively muted.

Why it matters: Some are marketing creative ways to circumvent this slump by "mixing" valuations, dealmakers told Axios on the sidelines of the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas.

Driving the news: A growing number of deals are being marketed with "blended" valuations, in which a company seeks to sell shares at a higher valuation, while early shareholders or employees can get liquidity at lower prices.

As a result, the buyer would pay an overall lower amount and the company gets to maintain, or increase, its headline valuation.

Investors are reporting a rise in structured deals, too. These have the headline valuation flat or up from the previous round, but the liquidation preferences are hiked up, or convertible notes come into play.

Yes, but: This blended strategy in not universally loved. After all, a high primary valuation means the company will still face the same challenges in reaching its targeted multiples.

This is not a new financing structure, but it has been more prevalent in recent quarters.

👀 What we're watching: How many of these deals actually close.

Meanwhile, late-stage deal-making remains muted, but seed and Series A remain hot.

"A year ago, the founders were reluctant to come to market, because the climate was so austere," QED's Nigel Morris says of early-stage deals. "We're seeing, you know, really good-quality deal flow over the last two to four months."

But investors are often flocking to the same hot companies, as a large swarm of dollars chases a shrunken number of deals.

Later-stage funds have moved into earlier-stage deals, with many investors shunning consumer plays, crypto, neobanking and lending, for example.

The most sought-after founders, which often come out of highly valued startups, are also expensive. "People still cost a lot of money," says CRV general partner James Green.

🚪 The intrigue: There was consensus on one thing at the conference: The IPO window looks shut again after the disappointing debuts of Klayviyo, Cava, and Arm.

M&A is expected to pick up, with tech companies, big banks, and well-capitalized fintechs all viewed as potential acquirers.

Secondaries, too, are on the rise. Early-stage funds that are still said to be out shopping stakes, putting DPI — distributed to paid-in capital — back in focus.

The big picture: Conventional wisdom says private markets follow public markets after three to four quarters. But fintechs in particular were flooded with capital during the pandemic, giving them longer-than-usual runways.