AI has overtaken fintech discussions, according to 19 professionals gathered at Axios' Expert Voices breakfast Thursday.

Why it matters: The challenges AI brings to the fintech sector include managing regulatory hurdles, reducing customer friction and finding solutions that scale beyond niche needs.

The intrigue: Regulation is always top of mind in financial services, and AI has accelerated concerns around the pace of regulators' response and the role they can and should play.

"I don't think, from a policy point of view, that we're even close," said Raj Date, managing partner at Fenway Summer. He believes it will take a concerted effort between the White House and Treasury Department to make meaningful policy progress.

"I'm a little worried about America inviting innovation in the way that it should," said eToro U.S. chief executive Lule Demmissie.

But Orum CEO Stephany Kirkpatrick said, "Innovation is a better solution than changing the regulations."

What's happening: Regulatory concerns aside, practitioners have their eyes on using AI to improve efficiency and reduce friction, while investors are on the hunt for companies that are developing tools addressing the next stage of AI's development.

What they're saying: Participants outlined various uses of AI they're developing to address distinct needs, and how AI can reduce friction in the market.

Leif Abraham, CEO of Public: "Right now it's great at being accessible, and pretty darn remarkable at democratizing research."

Seth Rosenberg, partner at Greylock: "Generative AI could expand the reach, by multiples, of wealth managers to manage client psychology," which he believes is the primary responsibility of wealth managers, as AI can handle portfolio management.

Harry Stahl, senior director of enterprise strategy at FIS Capital Markets: "AI lets you reduce the time to 'Yes,' and lets you anticipate and avoid adverse credit events."

Chintan Mehta, CIO at Wells Fargo: "AI needs an ecosystem to solve all the problems discussed. No one group can solve all of these issues."

Flashback: In Wednesday's Fintech Deals newsletter, Goldman Sachs CIO Marco Argenti told Lucinda the company has a proof-of-concept pilot that can suggest speaking points sourced from the minutes of previous meetings and additional data points that it believes will best resonate with a given client.

What's next: AI will change market dynamics and put a premium on particular skill sets.