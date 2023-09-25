Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Solaris, a German Banking as a Service startup last valued at about $1.6 billion, is struggling to raise a new round of funding, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: The startup's storyline — singed by crypto, hit by regulatory restraints, but still seeking venture-like growth — is common in the fintech world.

Details: Solaris reportedly seeks to raise roughly €100 million ($106.2 million) to deliver a credit card partnership with motor association ADAC.

ADAC has some 1.3 million credit cards in circulation, with the deal seen as a way for Solaris to diversify further from the fintech industry.

The capital is needed largely to meet regulatory capital requirements associated with taking on ADAC's €500 million credit card loan book, per the FT.

Of note: Like many BaaS players, Solaris' growth was fueled in part by customers in the fast-growing fintech sector. But as markets soured on profit-less startups, Solaris and its ilk felt the pain downstream.

Solaris worked, for instance, with German crypto bank Nuri, which filed for insolvency and only recently sought to make a comeback.

U.K.-based Railsr is one of the sector's most notable failures, having once been valued at nearly $1 billion. The startup entered bankruptcy protection in March.

A former subsidiary of Railsr, meanwhile, had its license revoked by the Bank of Lithuania in March — effectively forcing it into bankruptcy proceedings.

Solaris declined to comment.