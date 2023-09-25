Solaris seeking €100 million
Solaris, a German Banking as a Service startup last valued at about $1.6 billion, is struggling to raise a new round of funding, the Financial Times reports.
Why it matters: The startup's storyline — singed by crypto, hit by regulatory restraints, but still seeking venture-like growth — is common in the fintech world.
Details: Solaris reportedly seeks to raise roughly €100 million ($106.2 million) to deliver a credit card partnership with motor association ADAC.
- ADAC has some 1.3 million credit cards in circulation, with the deal seen as a way for Solaris to diversify further from the fintech industry.
- The capital is needed largely to meet regulatory capital requirements associated with taking on ADAC's €500 million credit card loan book, per the FT.
Of note: Like many BaaS players, Solaris' growth was fueled in part by customers in the fast-growing fintech sector. But as markets soured on profit-less startups, Solaris and its ilk felt the pain downstream.
- Solaris worked, for instance, with German crypto bank Nuri, which filed for insolvency and only recently sought to make a comeback.
- U.K.-based Railsr is one of the sector's most notable failures, having once been valued at nearly $1 billion. The startup entered bankruptcy protection in March.
- A former subsidiary of Railsr, meanwhile, had its license revoked by the Bank of Lithuania in March — effectively forcing it into bankruptcy proceedings.
Solaris declined to comment.