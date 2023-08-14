PayPal taps Intuit executive as new CEO
Longtime PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has found his successor.
Driving the news: This morning Intuit executive Alex Chriss was named the next chief executive of the $68 billion payments behemoth, starting Sept. 27.
- Chriss was previously executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's small business and Self-Employed Group.
- He led Intuit through its $12 billion acquisition of Mailchimp, the email and marketing company, and was responsible for "more than half of Intuit's revenue," per the press release.
Of note: Schulman will continue as a PayPal director until May 2024.
Context: Schulman announced plans to step down in February. Under his tenure since 2015, PayPal acquired Japanese BNPL company Paidy, bought Honey for about $4 billion, and moved into crypto.
Shares of PayPal rose 1.5% in early trading Monday.