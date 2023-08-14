PayPal taps Intuit executive as new CEO

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Longtime PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has found his successor.

Driving the news: This morning Intuit executive Alex Chriss was named the next chief executive of the $68 billion payments behemoth, starting Sept. 27.

Chriss was previously executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's small business and Self-Employed Group.

He led Intuit through its $12 billion acquisition of Mailchimp, the email and marketing company, and was responsible for "more than half of Intuit's revenue," per the press release.

Of note: Schulman will continue as a PayPal director until May 2024.

Context: Schulman announced plans to step down in February. Under his tenure since 2015, PayPal acquired Japanese BNPL company Paidy, bought Honey for about $4 billion, and moved into crypto.

Shares of PayPal rose 1.5% in early trading Monday.