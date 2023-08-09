Wealth management startup Endowus raises $35M
Endowus, a Singapore-based wealth management startup, raised $35 million in new funding, which includes backing from Citi Ventures and MUFG Innovation Partners.
Why it matters: The company plans to take its services beyond Singapore to other Asian countries.
How it works: Endowus enables clients to manage their savings and investments across both private wealth and public pension programs in Singapore.
- In 2019, it became the first digital adviser for Singapore's Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPF).
- More recently, it has rolled out low-cost passive index funds, as well as private wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals in Singapore.
By the numbers: Despite economic headwinds, Endowus says revenue grew over 80% in 2022.
- It also claims more than US$5 billion in assets under management, including more than SGD$1 billion of public pension assets.
What's next: Endowus plans to grow its geographic footprint by expanding services in Hong Kong, where it launched earlier this year.
- Just as in Singapore, the company plans to connect with Hong Kong's public pension program.
Of note: Other investors in this round include UBS Next, EDBI, Prosus Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Singtel Innov8 and four of Asia's wealthiest family offices.
- Endowus has raised $95 million to date.