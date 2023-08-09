Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Endowus, a Singapore-based wealth management startup, raised $35 million in new funding, which includes backing from Citi Ventures and MUFG Innovation Partners.

Why it matters: The company plans to take its services beyond Singapore to other Asian countries.

How it works: Endowus enables clients to manage their savings and investments across both private wealth and public pension programs in Singapore.

In 2019, it became the first digital adviser for Singapore's Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPF).

More recently, it has rolled out low-cost passive index funds, as well as private wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals in Singapore.

By the numbers: Despite economic headwinds, Endowus says revenue grew over 80% in 2022.

It also claims more than US$5 billion in assets under management, including more than SGD$1 billion of public pension assets.

What's next: Endowus plans to grow its geographic footprint by expanding services in Hong Kong, where it launched earlier this year.

Just as in Singapore, the company plans to connect with Hong Kong's public pension program.

Of note: Other investors in this round include UBS Next, EDBI, Prosus Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Singtel Innov8 and four of Asia's wealthiest family offices.