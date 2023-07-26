Tiger Global's fintech slowdown

Data: FT Partners; Chart: Axios Visuals; Note: Data for 2023 shows first half of the year only.

Tiger Global, the most active fintech investor in 2021, has slowed its bets to a trickle amid the recent slowdown.

Why it matters: The slowed pace of check writing is being felt by the industry.

Context: According to data from FT Partners, the crossover investor made nine investments in fintech businesses in the first half of 2023 — putting it on track to write 16% of the checks penned in all of 2021.

In contrast, investors in general wrote 1,561 checks in the first half of 2023 to fintech companies — putting them on track to write 85% of the checks they wrote in 2021.

The numbers come amid reports that Tiger marked down the value of its private investments by about 33% last year, per the WSJ and is raising a fund that is roughly half the size of its last.

Of note: The most active fintech investor in the first half was Fin VC, with 38 investments (both new and follow-on).