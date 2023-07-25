Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Accelerant mulling an IPO

Lucinda Shen
Accelerant, an insurtech that offers underwriting software, is weighing an IPO or additional private share sale next year, CEO Jeff Radke told Reuters.

Why it matters: Insurance companies have been among the most willing to test the IPO waters this year.

Background: Focused on specialty insurance, Accelerant last raised $150 million in December at a $2.4 billion valuation.

  • Its investors include Eldridge, Barings, Marshall Wace and Altamont Capital Partners.

The big picture: Radke’s comments come as risk has become a rising concern for insurers, with climate change-induced weather events throwing underwriting models out of whack.

  • At the same time, “Other firms in the industry have been looking to capitalize on rising prices for commercial insurance and reinsurance to attract new investors,” Reuters notes.

State of play: Skyware Specialty debuted as the year's first IPO, raising $134 million in January.

