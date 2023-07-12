U.K.-based digital bank Monzo is in talks to combine with Nordic rival Lunar as a way to grow its operations in Europe, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: A difficult fundraising environment has wreaked havoc on the valuations of fintech startups, causing a dual push toward profitability and consolidation in the industry.

Context: The preliminary discussions are taking place not long after Lunar raised €35 million in funding from insiders in February.

The company said the round would be used to “shorten its path to profitability,” but came just months after it laid off 40 employees in January.

It was also a big step down from the €280 million in Series D funding it closed the previous year, which valued the company at €1.72 billion pre-money, according to Pitchbook.

Meanwhile, in May Monzo reported that it had already reached profitability — at least for the first two months of the year — and expects to reach full-year profitability by the end of 2024.

A jump in its lending business, where volume nearly tripled year-over-year, spurred the company to profitability.

The London-based neobank was last valued at $4.5 billion after raising $475 million in late 2021.

The big picture: A business combination could make sense for both companies, as Monzo looks to expand its footprint in Europe and Lunar looks to shore up its balance sheet.

Monzo now has more than 7.5 million customers using its mobile app, while Lunar serves more than 650,000 customers in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

The bottom line: The current challenges of late-stage fintech funding has companies that need money considering strategic options — and those that have money value-hunting for potential acquisitions.