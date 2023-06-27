Money transfer firm Wise reports jump in interest income
Shares of money transfer firm Wise jumped nearly 20% Tuesday after the company reported its pre-tax profit had spiked on higher interest income.
Why it matters: Higher interest rates aren't always bad for fintechs, especially those that benefit from holding customer deposits.
By the numbers: London-based Wise's pre-tax profit tripled to £146.5 million for the fiscal year ending in March from £43.9 million in the 12 months prior.
- Revenue grew 51%, to £846.1 million, and income rose 73%, to £964.2 million, for the year.
- In addition, the company reported it now has 10 million customers, a rise of 34% year over year.
Between the lines: The company attributed the rise in profits to increased adoption of its Wise Account and higher customer balances which, combined with the higher interest rate environment, led to a boost in interest income.
- After introducing an interest-earning product in the third quarter, cash balances grew more than 50%, to £10.7 billion, for the year, split almost evenly between business and personal accounts.
- Interest income grew accordingly from £3.9 million in 2022 to £140.2 million in 2023.
- Wise says 36% of personal users and 55% of businesses use its accounts for more than just sending money internationally.
Yes, but: The rise in interest income came at the expense of slowing transaction volumes, particularly in the back half of the fiscal year.
- CFO Matt Briers wrote in the company's annual update that personal volume per customer was unchanged year over year, but it was "higher in the first half of the year, as we saw more customers transacting with larger payments to take advantage of the strength in the USD."
- "[I]t is only natural that we may also see an uneven growth rate through FY2024, partly given the nature of the YoY comparisons we will see each quarter," Briers wrote.