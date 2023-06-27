Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Shares of money transfer firm Wise jumped nearly 20% Tuesday after the company reported its pre-tax profit had spiked on higher interest income.

Why it matters: Higher interest rates aren't always bad for fintechs, especially those that benefit from holding customer deposits.

By the numbers: London-based Wise's pre-tax profit tripled to £146.5 million for the fiscal year ending in March from £43.9 million in the 12 months prior.

Revenue grew 51%, to £846.1 million, and income rose 73%, to £964.2 million, for the year.

In addition, the company reported it now has 10 million customers, a rise of 34% year over year.

Between the lines: The company attributed the rise in profits to increased adoption of its Wise Account and higher customer balances which, combined with the higher interest rate environment, led to a boost in interest income.

After introducing an interest-earning product in the third quarter, cash balances grew more than 50%, to £10.7 billion, for the year, split almost evenly between business and personal accounts.

Interest income grew accordingly from £3.9 million in 2022 to £140.2 million in 2023.

Wise says 36% of personal users and 55% of businesses use its accounts for more than just sending money internationally.

Yes, but: The rise in interest income came at the expense of slowing transaction volumes, particularly in the back half of the fiscal year.