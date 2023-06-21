Share on email (opens in new window)

U.K.-based open banking startup Volt announced Wednesday that it has raised $60 million in Series B funding led by IVP.

Why it matters: Investors are bullish on open banking and account-to-account payments, which could lower merchants' costs and expedite payments.

Context: Volt has built a series of APIs to enable account-to-account payments for international merchants in regions with open banking standards in place.

Fees for account-to-account transactions are much lower than incumbent payment methods like credit or debit cards, and open banking enables real-time reconciliation that gets merchants paid faster.

Volt counts merchants like Shopify, Farfetch, Vestaire Collective and eToro among its clients.

By the numbers: Volt has connected with 5,000 banks in the U.K., Europe and Brazil and plans to use the new funding for international expansion.

Worldwide, 70 countries have some sort of open banking standards or are moving to real-time payments.

Between the lines: The company didn’t disclose its valuation, but TechCrunch reports it’s just over $350 million.

Of note: New investor CommerzVentures also participated in the round, along with existing investors EQT Ventures, Augmentum Fintech PLC and Fuel Ventures.