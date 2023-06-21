Open banking startup Volt raises $60M
U.K.-based open banking startup Volt announced Wednesday that it has raised $60 million in Series B funding led by IVP.
Why it matters: Investors are bullish on open banking and account-to-account payments, which could lower merchants' costs and expedite payments.
Context: Volt has built a series of APIs to enable account-to-account payments for international merchants in regions with open banking standards in place.
- Fees for account-to-account transactions are much lower than incumbent payment methods like credit or debit cards, and open banking enables real-time reconciliation that gets merchants paid faster.
- Volt counts merchants like Shopify, Farfetch, Vestaire Collective and eToro among its clients.
By the numbers: Volt has connected with 5,000 banks in the U.K., Europe and Brazil and plans to use the new funding for international expansion.
- Worldwide, 70 countries have some sort of open banking standards or are moving to real-time payments.
Between the lines: The company didn’t disclose its valuation, but TechCrunch reports it’s just over $350 million.
Of note: New investor CommerzVentures also participated in the round, along with existing investors EQT Ventures, Augmentum Fintech PLC and Fuel Ventures.