Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has agreed to acquire Thoma Bravo-controlled Adenza — which makes software used by banks and brokerages for trading, treasury and risk management — for $10.5 billion in cash and stock.

Why it matters: It's the largest acquisition in Nasdaq’s history, and the deal bolsters the firm’s attempt to secure more predictable recurring revenues.

Details: The $10.5 billion deal comprises $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million shares of Nasdaq common stock.

Nasdaq plans to issue about $5.9 billion of debt to fund the cash component.

The deal is expected to close in six to nine months.

Between the lines: The acquisition highlights Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman’s efforts to diversify the exchange’s revenue and transform it into a technology provider for the financial services industry.

Roughly 80% of Adenza’s revenue is recurring, and it has a 15% organic revenue growth forecast for the year.

Adenza is expected to generate $590 million of revenue this year and add $300 million in pre-tax cash flow.

Moreover, its addition is expected to boost Nasdaq’s Solutions Businesses sales as a percentage of total revenue from 71% in Q1 to 77% by year-end, and to raise its ARR as a percentage of total revenue from 56% to 60% in the same period.

Flashback: Adenza was formed through the 2021 merger of Calypso Technology, which made trading and capital markets software, with regulatory and risk management specialist AxiomSL.

When Thoma Bravo acquired a majority stake in AxiomSL in October 2020, the company was said to be valued at around $2 billion.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Calypso was valued at about $3.75 billion when the private equity firm acquired it the following year.

Of note: Thoma Bravo will own 14.9% of Nasdaq’s outstanding shares upon completion, making it one of the exchange’s largest shareholders.