Binance's M&A position wobbles after SEC lawsuit
Following FTX’s collapse last year, many market watchers believed Binance would emerge as the acquirer of ailing crypto companies.
- Monday's far-reaching SEC lawsuit against the giant makes that possibility increasingly unlikely.
Driving the news: The SEC slapped Binance, Binance.US, and Binance CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao with a lawsuit alleging securities law violations, market manipulation, and fraud.
- In a flashback to the issues that unraveled FTX, the lawsuit also alleged that the organization commingled funds.
Of note: Regulatory pressure on the company has already scuppered at least one deal.
- In April, Binance's U.S. unit stepped away from a deal to acquire bankrupt lender Voyager Digital, citing the "hostile and uncertain regulatory climate in the United States."
- Both the SEC and the New York State Department of Financial Services opposed the union.
Between the lines: In its lawsuit against Binance, the SEC called for courts to freeze and repatriate assets — meaning the agency would probably oppose any future attempts by the company and CZ to make acquisitions stateside.
State of play: "Binance will have the ability to invest in the crypto ecosystem going forward," says Elliot Chun of M&A advisory Architect Partners. "The question is what types of companies it can buy."
- Attempts to buy a U.S.-based company or any with significant U.S. operations, for instance, would probably face intense scrutiny, as would efforts to buy a highly regulated business.
- The lawsuit itself is expected to drag on — an overhang that could deter businesses on the M&A block.