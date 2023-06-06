Following FTX’s collapse last year, many market watchers believed Binance would emerge as the acquirer of ailing crypto companies.

Monday's far-reaching SEC lawsuit against the giant makes that possibility increasingly unlikely.

Driving the news: The SEC slapped Binance, Binance.US, and Binance CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao with a lawsuit alleging securities law violations, market manipulation, and fraud.

In a flashback to the issues that unraveled FTX, the lawsuit also alleged that the organization commingled funds.

Of note: Regulatory pressure on the company has already scuppered at least one deal.

In April, Binance's U.S. unit stepped away from a deal to acquire bankrupt lender Voyager Digital, citing the "hostile and uncertain regulatory climate in the United States."

Both the SEC and the New York State Department of Financial Services opposed the union.

Between the lines: In its lawsuit against Binance, the SEC called for courts to freeze and repatriate assets — meaning the agency would probably oppose any future attempts by the company and CZ to make acquisitions stateside.

State of play: "Binance will have the ability to invest in the crypto ecosystem going forward," says Elliot Chun of M&A advisory Architect Partners. "The question is what types of companies it can buy."