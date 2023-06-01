Best performing fintech IPOs since 2019
An unprofitable, bill-payments automation company is the top-performing fintech IPO since 2019, according to FT Partners data pulled for Axios.
Driving the news: Bill.com has rewarded shareholders that bought in at IPO with a 347% return, handily beating the S&P 500's 31% in the same period.
Context: Just 14 fintechs — about one in five — that went public via IPO since 2019 are still in the green.
- Bill.com, which earns revenue from selling software and via transactions, is not currently profitable. The needle, however, is moving in the right direction.
- For the three months ending March 31, Bill.com posted a net loss of $31.2 million, down from $86.7 million in the same period a year earlier.
Between the lines: Profitability is not the be-all and end-all; growth investors are, after all, still seeking opportunities. A "path to profitability," however, makes a stock far more attractive than one in a fiscal cul-de-sac.
- Market timing has also played a significant role in stock performance. Half of the fintech IPOs (seven companies) that are still above water went public in 2019 — before the pandemic-induced digital boom pushed valuations to all-time highs.