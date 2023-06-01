Best performing fintech IPOs since 2019

Note: Change Healthcare was acquired in 2022. Signify Healthcare was acquired in 2023; Data: FT Partners; Chart: Axios Visuals.

An unprofitable, bill-payments automation company is the top-performing fintech IPO since 2019, according to FT Partners data pulled for Axios.

Driving the news: Bill.com has rewarded shareholders that bought in at IPO with a 347% return, handily beating the S&P 500's 31% in the same period.

Context: Just 14 fintechs — about one in five — that went public via IPO since 2019 are still in the green.

Bill.com, which earns revenue from selling software and via transactions, is not currently profitable. The needle, however, is moving in the right direction.

For the three months ending March 31, Bill.com posted a net loss of $31.2 million, down from $86.7 million in the same period a year earlier.

Between the lines: Profitability is not the be-all and end-all; growth investors are, after all, still seeking opportunities. A "path to profitability," however, makes a stock far more attractive than one in a fiscal cul-de-sac.