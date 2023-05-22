Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

General Atlantic has invested an additional $100 million into PhonePe as part of an ongoing financing round that values the Indian fintech firm at $12 billion.

Why it matters: PhonePe holds a commanding lead in the Indian mobile payments space and is looking to expand into adjacent verticals.

Context: Bengaluru-headquartered PhonePe was acquired by Flipkart in 2016 but fully separated from the Indian e-commerce giant late last year.

Walmart holds a majority stake in both firms, but PhonePe has been raising funds to capture more of the Indian mobile payments market.

Flashback: In January, PhonePe announced it had raised an initial $350 million at a $12 billion valuation.

That was a jump from the $5.5 billion valuation it garnered in late 2020, when the payments firm first announced plans to go independent.

Zoom out: PhonePe competes with Google Pay and Paytm in mobile payments transferred through the country's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

According to National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) data, PhonePe commanded about 50% of all UPI transaction value.

What's next: PhonePe is looking to expand its product offerings, starting with an e-commerce app called Pincode that it launched last month.