Revolut expects another year of profits for 2022

Neobank Revolut remains profitable, CEO Nik Storonsky told Axios on the sidelines of the Web Summit conference in Rio de Janiero last week.

Driving the news: Privately run Revolut released its 2021 results in March, which showed the buy-now-pay-later enterprise had posted a profit.

"For 2022, we are also profitable," said Storonsky.

His comments come as U.K.-based fintech Starling posted profits last year. U.S.-based Varo has also been inching toward black ink.

Context: Storonsky says the company is on track to double its 2022 revenue. Revolut is also benefiting in part from higher interest rates, boosting its interest income.

Of note: Revolut's U.S. expansion — considered a major potential boost — still remains a small part of the company's overall growth.