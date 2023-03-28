Pismo, a cloud-based banking and payments startup, is drawing acquisition interest from payments giants Visa and Mastercard in a deal that could value it around $1 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: If completed, the $1 billion acquisition of Pismo could be a watershed moment in an otherwise dismal M&A market for fintechs.

Driving the news: Visa and Mastercard are reportedly among the bidders for São Paulo-based Pismo, which is working with Goldman Sachs on a possible sale.

Other interested parties include a bank and private equity funds, according to the Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, Valor Economico reported last week that Visa had submitted a second offer to acquire the company for $1.4 billion after its original $1 billion bid was rebuffed.

Context: Pismo sells cloud-based banking and payments software that enables financial institutions to quickly spin up card, lending and other digital banking initiatives.