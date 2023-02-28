Swedish buy now, pay later giant Klarna posted its largest-ever loss in 2022, but in its most recent annual report the company asserts that it’s on track to reach profitability by this summer.

By the numbers: In 2022, the BNPL giant reported an annual net loss of SEK 10.4 billion (~$1 billion), a 47% increase over the prior year.

That loss occurred despite gross merchandise volume (GMV) growing 22% year over year to SEK 837 billion and revenue increasing 21%, to SEK 19.3 billion.

Yes, but: Klarna’s financials improved as the year went along.

In the fourth quarter, its net loss narrowed to SEK 1.9 billion, from SEK 4.6 billion a year earlier.

Revenues in that three-month period increased 19%, to SEK 5.6 billion, while credit losses declined 18% year over year to SEK 1.4 billion.

Between the lines: Klarna’s efforts to reach profitability were underlined by two rounds of job cuts in 2022 — including a 10% workforce reduction last May and a smaller restructuring in September.