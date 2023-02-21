U.K.-based supermarket chain Tesco is about to kick off a strategic review of its banking arm, Sky News reports, in a deal that could fetch £1 billion.

Why it matters: While some retailers and major tech players in the U.S. are seeking to expand their financial services offerings, one major U.K. player could be getting out of the banking business.

Details: The grocery giant has reportedly lined up Goldman Sachs to advise on the future of Tesco Bank.

According to the report, the company could pursue a partial sale, or a joint venture could be in the cards for the banking unit.

The paper said an analyst estimated the division is worth around £1 billion, based on book value.

Context: Launched in 1997, Tesco Bank offers personal banking and insurance products, including personal loans, credit cards, car insurance and pet insurance.

By the numbers: The unit has 5.2 million customers across its banking and insurance businesses, and it holds nearly £6 billion in customer deposits.