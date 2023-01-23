Sanctions screening fintech GSS raises $45 million

GSS, a compliance tech company focused on sanctions screening, raised $45 million in its first round of funding.

Why it's the BFD: The increased use of sanctions by the U.S. has created a pile of new compliance work for financial services companies — and an opportunity for businesses like GSS.

How it works: Incubated out of AlixPartners in 2021, GSS operates like a collaboration platform for banks and other financial institutions.

In a cross-border transaction, for example, three or four different banks might each be conducting the same sanction and compliance checks on the parties involved.

GSS would enable the banks to see what checks had already been completed by another bank, lessening the time it takes to approve a transaction, as well as the chances of human error.

This level of collaboration would also require that GSS' customers all approve some minimum set of compliance standards.

"Surely we should be doing this on a common platform available to everyone where we could share intelligence," CEO Tom Scampion tells Axios.

Background: Investors in the round included Alix, as well as Cynosure Group and MUFG.