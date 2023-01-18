BNPL startup Tabby valued at $660 million

Tabby, a BNPL company focused on the Middle East and North Africa, announced it has raised $58 million in Series C funding valuing it at $660 million.

Why it matters: MENA-based BNPL startups have dodged the funding dry spell and down-round pains that plague their fintech brethren in other parts of the world.

Background: Tabby competitor Tamara raised $100 million last summer. A smaller player, Cashew, received $10 million in May.

Details: Investors in Tabby's round included Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst.