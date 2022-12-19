Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, is escorted out of the Magistrate's Court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Dec. 13. Photographer: George Robinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected tell a judge in the Bahamas today that he will no longer fight extradition to the U.S., a source with direct knowledge of the matter tells Axios.

Why it matters: That would mean the founder and former CEO of the collapsed company could be extradited to the U.S. as soon as today, to face a long list of charges. Earlier he indicated he would try to stay in the Bahamas.

Details: Confirming a Reuters report, the source tells Axios that Bankman-Fried will accept extradition to the U.S. and is expected to say this in court today.

The same source however cautions that the case is still in flux and things could change. The source did not want to speak on the record due to the sensitivity of the legal proceedings.

What's happening: The Wall Street Journal reported that when Bankman-Fried arrived in court today, there was some confusion.

The proceedings didn’t immediately resolve questions related to his local custody and potential transfer to the U.S., the WSJ said.

Between the lines: Bankman-Fried was unlikely to win his extradition fight, says Ira Lee Sorkin, a partner at Mintz & Gold who previously represented Bernie Madoff. If that is the case, waiving his extradition rights will simply speed up the legal process.

"Ultimately, he will, in my view, lose the extradition battle," says Sorkin. "As a practical matter, he would also prefer to be in a U.S. jail where he is closer to his lawyers."

Of note: Bankman-Fried is currently being held at the Fox Hill correction center in Nassau, a place known for its subpar living conditions according to the New York Times. He has been held there for the past week.