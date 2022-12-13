Checkout.com cuts its internal valuation
Europe's most valuable startup, Checkout.com, has cut its internal valuation to $11 billion, the Financial Times reported.
Why it matters: The most valuable startups in the pandemic era are cutting their internal valuations amid worsening economic conditions, in a move that could boost employee retention.
Details: A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Axios that the internal valuation has been lowered.
- “Checkout.com recently announced to our employees that we will align equity awards to an updated tax valuation that reflects the current macroeconomic conditions," the spokesperson wrote in an email.
- A lower internal valuation gives employees more potential upside in an exit or IPO.
Background: The internal valuation is not the same as the valuation given to the company by its investors. The latter figure was $40 billion for Checkout.
- The spokesperson would not confirm the company's last internal valuation, but confirmed that it was lower than the company's last investor-determined price.
Context: This all comes as other payments companies have made similar moves. Stripe slashed its internal valuation by 28% earlier this year.
Of note: Checkout.com leaned heavily into crypto over the last year, working with businesses like Coinbase, FTX and Binance.