Checkout.com cuts its internal valuation

Europe's most valuable startup, Checkout.com, has cut its internal valuation to $11 billion, the Financial Times reported.

Why it matters: The most valuable startups in the pandemic era are cutting their internal valuations amid worsening economic conditions, in a move that could boost employee retention.

Details: A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Axios that the internal valuation has been lowered.

“Checkout.com recently announced to our employees that we will align equity awards to an updated tax valuation that reflects the current macroeconomic conditions," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

A lower internal valuation gives employees more potential upside in an exit or IPO.

Background: The internal valuation is not the same as the valuation given to the company by its investors. The latter figure was $40 billion for Checkout.

The spokesperson would not confirm the company's last internal valuation, but confirmed that it was lower than the company's last investor-determined price.

Context: This all comes as other payments companies have made similar moves. Stripe slashed its internal valuation by 28% earlier this year.

Of note: Checkout.com leaned heavily into crypto over the last year, working with businesses like Coinbase, FTX and Binance.